S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls as treasury yields rise

U.S. stocks are falling as US treasury yields rise and amid rising concerns of escalating tensions in the Middle East. US stocks edge lower after gains last week and as treasury yields charge higher as the market dials back rate cut expectations. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose above 4% for the first time in two months

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 7, 2024 3:21 PM
100USD_buildings
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.25% at 42213

S&P futures -0.34% at 5730

Nasdaq futures -0.45% at 19936

In Europe

FTSE 0.45% at 8819

Dax 0.01% at 19119

  • Stocks fall after gains last week
  • 10-year treasury yields rise to 4%, a 2-month high
  • Risk sentiment also sours on geopolitical tensions
  • Oil rises further on Middle East troubles

Stocks rise as the 10-year treasury yield hits 4%

U.S. stocks are falling as US treasury yields rise and amid rising concerns of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

US stocks are funder pressure after gains last week as treasury yields charge higher as the market dials back rate cut expectations. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose above 4% for the first time in two months

Following Friday's stellar nonfarm payroll report and less dovish comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell that started last week, the market is now expecting a 25 basis point rate cut from the Fed in November.

However, the concern is that with oil prices rising and a resilient US economy, the Fed may struggle to cut rates as fast as it expected.

Meanwhile, escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to hurt risk sentiment. Hezbollah rockets hit Israel's third-largest city. The market is concerned the conflict could broaden out in the region.

Today the US economic calendar is quiet. Attention will be on Fed speakers, which could provide more clues over the future path for rate cuts.

Looking out across the week, US inflation and FOMC minutes will be in focus.

Corporate news

Apple has opened lower after Jefferies analysts downgraded the outlook to hold from buy citing concerns over expectations for upcoming iPhone 16 sales.

Netflix fell 0.8% after Barclays downgraded the streaming giant to underweight from equal rate, citing concerns about its lofty valuation.

Amazon opened over 1% lower after Wells Fargo downgraded the streaming giant to equal weight, citing multiple headwinds that could pause the company's positive earnings story.

S&P500 forecast – technical analysis.

The S&P 500  slips but continues to consolidate around all-time highs, below 5770 and above 5670. Buyers will look to rise above 5770 to extend gains to fresh all-time highs. Buyers will look for a break below 5675 t open the door to steeper losses towards 5550 and the 50 SMA.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD rises, GBP/USD falls

USD is holding steady, but after jumping over 2% last week and trades at a six-week high versus its major peers on safe-haven flows and on expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut adopt a less aggressive approach to rate cuts

EUR/USD It's falling after weaker-than-expected German factory orders, which raised concerns over the economic outlook for the region and a possible recession in the eurozone's largest economy. Factory orders plunged by 5.8%, marking the steepest decline in seven months. The weak data overshadowed figures from the eurozone, which showed that retail sales grew 0.2% MoM.

GBP/USD Is falling after steep losses last week. Data from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation showed that wage growth for new hires of permanent positions slowed to its weakest level since February 2021. The data will reassure the Bank of England as it considers cutting interest rates and could prompt the more aggressive approach to rate cutting that Andrew Bailey mentioned last week

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

Oil rises further on Middle East worries

Oil prices are rising, adding to gains from last week amid rising concerns over the situation in the Middle East,

Oil prices jumped 9% last week, marking the biggest increase weekly increase in oil prices since March 2023 as tensions in the Middle East escalated creating fresh worries that the conflict could broaden out, affecting oil supply.

The market is concerned that Israel will target Iran’s oil infrastructure in retaliation for missiles last week. As a result, the risk premium on oil prices has increased substantially across the past-seven days.

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady after yesterday's selloff
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:07 PM
    Congress building
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX steady at record high as earnings roll in
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 15, 2024 12:49 PM
      100USD_buildings
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steady ahead of more earnings this week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 14, 2024 01:13 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX flat as banks kick off earnings season
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 11, 2024 01:32 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.