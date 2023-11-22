S&P 500 forecast: S&P 500 edges higher after Nvidia results, mixed data

US stocks are heading higher after a mildly lower close yesterday. Investors digest the latest Nvidia results, along with falling jobless claims and durable goods orders. The Fed meeting minutes saw policymakers reiterate that rates should remain high for longer. Still the market is convinced that the next move by the Fed will be a rate cut. Nvidia beat forecasts on top and bottom line.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 1:58 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.2% at 35150

S&P futures +0.38% at 4554

Nasdaq futures +0.51% at 16013

In Europe

FTSE -0.02% at 7481

Dax +0.5% at 16000

  • Stocks consolidate after strong gains this month
  • Jobless claims falls, US durable goods orders fall
  • Fed minutes reiterate high for longer
  • Nvidia beats forecasts but warns on US export controls 

Jobless claims & durable goods orders fall

U.S. stocks are set to open modestly higher after Nvidia’s earnings and a mixed bag of data.

US jobless claims fell by more than expected to 209k from 233k in the previous week. Continuous claims also eased back to 1.84 million, down from 1.86 million and a fall after eight weeks of rising claims.

US durable goods orders fell 5.4% in October, below the -3.1% fall forecast and well down from 4.6% in September.

The data comes after the FOMC minutes released yesterday that showed that the Fed was keen to keep interest rates high for longer. The minutes also suggested that policymakers favored keeping rates steady over a hike, although the opportunity to hike was left on the table should inflation prove to be more persistent and start to rise.

The minutes showed no indication that the Fed was looking to cut interest rates. However, the market it's convinced that the next move by the Fed will be a rate cut, although the timing his perhaps still questionable. According to the CME Fed Watch tool the market believes that the Fed could cut rates Q2 next year.

Today, volumes are likely to be lower ahead of tomorrow's Thanksgiving break as investors consolidate strong gains across November so far. Bets that the Fed is at the end of its hiking cycle has boosted stocks, particularly growth stocks across the month.

Corporate news

Nvidia is set to rise premarket after releasing Q3 earnings that smashed forecasts. The chipmaker, which is the centre of the AI story, posted EPS of $4.02 versus $3.37 forecast, whilst revenue came in at $18.12 billion ahead of the $16.18 billion forecast. However, management warned over the impact of US export controls in the coming quarters.

Microsoft remains in focus after Sam Altman has agreed on a deal in principle with Open AI to return as CEO with a new board. His move comes after being ousted at the end of last week, accepting a job at Microsoft, and after staff revolted. Microsoft is said to be supportive of the move and look forward to continuing working with Open AI.

Guess is on track to open 15% lower after the fashion retailer company posted disappointing Q3 results.

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis

The S&P500 is testing resistance at 4550, just above the October high. However, the RSI is tipping into overbought territory, so a period of consolidation or a fall lower could be on the cards before any further gains. Buyers will look for a above 4550 to bring 4600 the July high into focus. Failure to rise above 4550 could see the price fall back towards 4500 round number and 4450.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD rises, GBP/USD falls

The USD is rising for a second straight day after the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting reiterated that policymakers were looking to keep rates high for longer in order to ensure that inflation trends back down to 2%.

EUR/USD is falling as investors shrug off warnings by ECB president Christine Lagarde yesterday that the central bank has not done in its fight against inflation. Attention is turning to the ECB economic stability report, which could shed further light on credit conditions in the region and consumer confidence data, which is expected to improve modestly in November.

GBP/USD is falling as investors digest Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement. This was a tame statement with few major surprises, which isn’t expected to add to inflationary pressures in the UK: A stark comparison to Liz Truss’ disastrous Budget a year earlier. Growth forecasts were downgraded significantly to 0.7% from 1.8% in 2024 as the economy continues to stagnate, putting Jeremy Hunt’s focus on growth. The pound isn’t convinced given its fall towards 1.25.

EUR/USD +0.10% at 1.0920

GBP/USD +0.15% at 1.2475

 

Oil falls in cautious trade ahead of OPEC+ on Sunday

Oil prices are falling, snapping a three-day winning run as investors turned cautiously ahead of the OPEC+ meeting later in the week.

The oil cartel will meet on Sunday where the group may discuss deepening supply cuts owing to slowing global economic growth. Expectations of supply cuts have lifted oil prices by over 4% so far this week. OPEC+ sources have reportedly hinted that additional supply cuts could be made.

According to the International Energy Agency, even if OPEC+ nations extend cuts into next year, the oil market is still set to experience a slight supply surplus in 2024.

US crude stocks rose by 9.1 million barrels in the week ending November the 17th, and gasoline inventories fell by 1.79 million barrels.

EIA government inventory data is due later today.

WTI crude trades -2.42% at $75.35

Brent trades -3% at $80.00

 

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open SPX 500 USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: Is euro heading to $1.10?
Today 10:45 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:52 AM
EUR/USD looks set to mean revert, Nasdaq to rally into Thanksgiving? European open
Today 04:58 AM
Gold’s probe above $2000 may determine its longer-term trajectory
Today 01:46 AM
Nasdaq 100: Macro takes the wheel as Nvidia clears high earnings hurdle
Yesterday 11:24 PM
US dollar bears running out of steam? AUD/USD, USD/JPY: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

USA flag
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Nasdaq 100 consolidates after recent rally
By:
Fiona Cincotta
November 20, 2023 02:16 PM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones Forecast :DJIA rises cautiously and is set for strong weekly gains
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 17, 2023 02:05 PM
      USA flag
      S&P500 Forecast :S&P500 steady as jobless claims support dovish Fed narrative
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 16, 2023 02:28 PM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones Forecast :Dow Jones extends gains after PPI, retail sales data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 15, 2023 02:10 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.