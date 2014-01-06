sp 500 fell below 1860 key resistance for further downside potential 38042014

S&P 500 (weekly outlook) Pivot (key resistance): 1860 Support: 1814 & 1790/1780 Next resistance: 1940/1960 Based on our previous post on the S&P 500 dated […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 6, 2014 5:40 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P 500 (weekly outlook)

Pivot (key resistance): 1860

Support: 1814 & 1790/1780

Next resistance: 1940/1960

Based on our previous post on the S&P 500 dated on 30 Dec 2013 (Short-term correction looms for S&P 500), the Index has fallen below the 1860 key resistance (see weekly chart) as expected and traded lower over the past week.

Where do we go from here? In order to answer this golden question, let us take a look at the 4 hour chart. The price action has broken below a downward sloping 20-Moving Average. In addition, the RSI oscillator has remained below the 50% level and still has room for further downside towards its oversold region. These observations suggest further potential weakness ahead for the S&P 500 to test its first downside target at 1814 and a break below 1814 is likely to fuel a further decline towards 1790/1780 (pull-back support as illustrated in the daily chart) before another round of potential rally occurs.

However, a break above 1860 may see the continuation of the uptrend towards the 1940/1960 region.

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Economic Calendar

