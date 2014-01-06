S&P 500 (weekly outlook)

Pivot (key resistance): 1860

Support: 1814 & 1790/1780

Next resistance: 1940/1960

Based on our previous post on the S&P 500 dated on 30 Dec 2013 (Short-term correction looms for S&P 500), the Index has fallen below the 1860 key resistance (see weekly chart) as expected and traded lower over the past week.

Where do we go from here? In order to answer this golden question, let us take a look at the 4 hour chart. The price action has broken below a downward sloping 20-Moving Average. In addition, the RSI oscillator has remained below the 50% level and still has room for further downside towards its oversold region. These observations suggest further potential weakness ahead for the S&P 500 to test its first downside target at 1814 and a break below 1814 is likely to fuel a further decline towards 1790/1780 (pull-back support as illustrated in the daily chart) before another round of potential rally occurs.

However, a break above 1860 may see the continuation of the uptrend towards the 1940/1960 region.

