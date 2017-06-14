sp 500 eyeing a new potential all time high supported by financials consumer discretionary industria

Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 14 Jun 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday Since the start of this week, the S&P 500 Index (proxy […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 14, 2017 4:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 14 Jun 2017)

S&P 500 & sectors performance from 09 Nov 2016_14 Jun 2017

Financials_XLF (daily)_ 14 Jun 2017

Consumer Discretionary_XLY (daily)_ 14 Jun 2017

Industrials_XLI (daily)_ 14 Jun 2017

S&P500 (daily)_14 Jun 2017

S&P500 (1 hour)_14 Jun 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

Since the start of this week, the S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had managed to hold onto the 2420/2415 intermediate support zone that stalled the selloff seen last Friday, 09 June triggered by the carnage seen in five key heavyweights technology stocks (Apple, Facebook, Alphabet/Google, Amazon & Microsoft).

From a technical analysis perspective, we had highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook report that the tech stocks’ carnage should be contained at this juncture and not spread to other sectors as the Financials has started to show signs of revival (sector rotation) from last Thursday, 08 June as its outperformance against the benchmark S&P 500 had shrunk since March 2017 as Trumponomics took a backseat. Click here for a recap.

Yesterday’s the Index has managed to stage a break above the 2392 near-time resistance that capped the all the up moves since Monday, 12 June which has reduced the risk of a deeper pull-back. Current key elements are as follow:

Key technical elements

  • From a sector rotation analysis, the Industrials and Consumer Discretionary sectors ETFs have continued to outperform the S&P 500 since the start of the this current medium-term uptrend in place since the 09 November 2016 (post U.S. presidential election). In addition, the resurgence of the Financials, these sectors now take the top four spots in terms of performance against the S&P 500 since 09 November 2016. Ranking from 1st to 4th as follow; Technology (18.46%, Financials (17.42%), Consumer Discretionary (15.07%) and Industrials (14.70%) (refer to the 1st chart).
  • The biggest weightage sector ETF in the S&P 500 is the Technology which commands a current weighting of 24% as at 13 June 2017. However, the combine weightings of Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials constitutes a sizable share of 36% which is significant to counter any potential languish movement in the Technology. Data obtained from www.sectorspdr.com
  • The technical charts of the respective Financials, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors ETFS are still showing positive elements and from yesterday’s closing price to their respective medium-term resistances, it has a potential average up move of 2.9% which supports the preferred bullish bias scenario for the S&P 500 in the short to medium-term. Also, these sectors are considered as “risk on” in nature rather than defensive which suggests that overall risk sentiment is still positive in the U.S. stock market (refer to the 2nd, 3rd & 4th charts).
  • The key short-term support for the Index now rests at 2427 which is defined a minor ascending trendline in place since 31 May 2017 low and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current recovery from Monday, 13 June 2017 low.
  • The next significant short-term stand resistance stands at 2457 which is the 0.382 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 18 May 2017 low to the current all-time high of 2447 projected from Monday, 13 June 2017 low.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region which suggests a revival of short-term upside momentum of price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2434

Pivot (key support): 2427

Resistances: 2447 & 2457

Next supports: 2420 & 2403 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The medium-term uptrend of the S&P 500 Index from 04 November 2016 low remains intact. As long as the 2427 short-term pivotal support holds in any price action setbacks, the Index is likely to stage another potential upleg to retest its current all-time high of 2446 before targeting the next resistance at 2457 in the first step.

However, a break below 2427 may put the bulls on hold for a slide to retest 2420 (the minor swing lows area of 10 June/12 June 2017) and only a break below it is likely to open up scope for a deeper pull-back towards the 2403 medium-term pivotal support set for this week.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.