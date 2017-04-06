sp 500 drop in progress but risk of a minor rebound first 1848512017
The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had staged a pushed up in the early hours of yesterday’s (05 April) U.S. session due to a better than expected ADP employment data for March (263K versus 187K consensus).
Interestingly, the rally stalled right at the predefined 2373/76 medium-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook report published on Monday, 03 April (click here for a recap) before it sold off by 1.1% and closed near its low of 2350 at the end of the yesterday’s U.S. session.
Intermediate resistance: 2355/60
Pivot (key resistance): 2373/76 (medium-term)
Supports: 2337/35 & 2321 (27 March 2017 minor swing low)
Next resistance: 2400 (all-time high area)
Therefore, the Index now may stage a minor rebound first towards the intermediate resistance zone of 2355/60 before another potential downleg materialises to target the next supports at 2337/35 follow by 2321) next in the first step.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 2373/76 medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a further squeeze up to retest the current all-time high area of 2400.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro & eSignal
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.