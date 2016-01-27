sp 500 daily outlook wed 27 jan 2016 bullish tone remains intact above 1874 support 1795092016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to stage the expected rebound


Financial Analyst
January 27, 2016 1:51 PM
Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_27 Jan 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_27 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to stage the expected rebound at the 1862 support (printed a low of 1858) and rallied throughout the U.S. session (printed a high of 1907, the same level as Monday, 25 January 2016 high) before consolidation sets in.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • In today’s early Asian session, the Index has continued to pull-back from yesterday, U.S. session high of 1907 which saw a drop of 1.1% as traders took into account of Apple’s latest earnings announcement where Apple (the biggest component weightage in the S&P 500) has forecasted a drop in next quarter revenues, the first decline since 2003.
  • Technically, the short-term bullish trend that has started on 21 January 2016 has remained intact as the Index continues to evolve within an ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) at 1874.
  • The 1874 ascending channel support also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster, thus making it a significant level to watch in short-term.
  • The next significant resistance after 1915 stands at the 1935/54 zone as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy, click here for details. Right now, the 1935/54 resistance zone also confluences closely with the upper boundary of the ascending channel and the 0.764/1.00 Fibonacci projection of the last Thursday up move from 21 January 2016 low to 25 January 2016 high projected from yesterday’s low of 1858.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests the revival of a potential up move as the current pull-back is likely to be over.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1874

Resistance:  1915 & 1935

Next support: 1851 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

As long as today’s short-term pivotal support at 1874 holds, the Index is likely to stage another round of potential upleg towards 1915 before targeting the 1935 resistance.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 1874 support may put the bulls on hold again as the Index sees a possible slide to test the medium-term pivotal support at 1851

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

View more
Economic Calendar

