What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested and reacted off the 1915 short-term pivotal resistance as expected. It has plummeted below the first downside target at 1857.

Key elements

Current price action is now coming close to the lower boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” configuration at 1835/20 which is also our medium-term support, the lower limit of the neutrality zone as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy .

This type of “Expanding Wedge” chart configuration usually precedes a mean reversion/”snap-back” in price action after a steep decline in place since 01 December 2015 high.

The 1835/20 support is defined by the its neckline support of an impending bearish “Double Top” pattern and a Fibonacci cluster.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator continues to trace out an impending bullish divergence signal which indicates that downside momentum is waning and increases the probability of the mean reversion/”snap-back”.

In addition, the hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has already reached its extreme oversold level which suggests limited downside for the Index.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1835/20

Resistance: 1869 & 1897

Next support: 1780

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to the 1835/20 medium-term support and technical elements are now advocating for a potential mean reversion/”snap-back” in price action.

As long as the 1835/20 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to target 1869 before 1897 (upper boundary of the ‘Expanding Wedge” in the first step.

On the flipside, a break below 1835/20 may see a further decline towards the next support at 1780.

