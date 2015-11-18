sp 500 daily outlook wed 18 nov potential push up towards 20702073 risk area 1770582015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed higher to a high of 2067 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 18, 2015 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_18 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed higher to a high of 2067 and pull-backed slightly to hit a low of 2045 towards the closing hours of the U.S. cash market.

In our short-term daily technical strategy published yesterday (17 Nov), we did mention to keep a lookout for a pull-back first towards 2040 support before another round of potential upleg. Yesterday’s price action has fulfilled this expected price motion, please click on this link for more details on our previous daily technical outlook/strategy.

 Key elements

  • The key short-term support to watch will be at 2040 which is defined by the former congestion area of 20 October to 21 October 2015 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from16 November 2015 low @9pm to yesterday’s 18 November 2015 high @12am.
  • The key intermediate resistance remains at 2070/2073 which is the former support area from 02 November to 10 November 2015 now turns pull-back resistance and the descending trendline linking the lower highs since 04 November 2015.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator that measures price momentum is now approaching its oversold region which suggests that a potential revival in upside momentum is round the corner.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2048

Pivot (key support): 2040

Resistance: 2070/2073

Next support: 2017 & 2003

Conclusion

We have tightened the daily (short-term) pivotal support to 2040 for a potential push up towards the 2070/2073 resistance before a minor pull-back/consolidation occurs.

However, failure to hold above the 2040 pivotal support is likely to damage the short-term uptrend to see a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 2017 and even Monday’s 16 November 2015 swing low of 2003

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.