sp 500 daily outlook wed 09 mar 2016 pull back is likely to have ended above 197063 potential final

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier In our short-term daily outlook/strategy published yesterday, 08 March 2016 (please click here for a recap), we have […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 9, 2016 3:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (4 hour)_09 Mar 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_09 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

In our short-term daily outlook/strategy published yesterday, 08 March 2016 (please click here for a recap), we have stated that the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) is likely to have a further dip towards the key 1970/63 medium-term pivotal support before a potential last push up   occurs.

The Index has indeed shaped a decline to print a low of 1977 (close to the upper limit of the pivotal support of 1970) in the late U.S. session.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s decline in price action has tested and staged a rebound from the lower limit of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” which is also the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since the start of the on-going countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low of 1807.
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold and still has room for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests that the downside momentum of yesterday’s decline has waned and a possible upside reversal in price action is round the corner.
  • The upper limit of the bearish ‘Ascending Wedge” stands at the 2020/30 zone which confluences with a Fibonacci cluster and the trendline resistance from 02 December 2015 high (details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy over here).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1970/63

Resistances: 2009 & 2020/30

Next support: 1922

Conclusion

The pull-back seen in yesterday’s price action is likely to have ended just above the 1970/63 pivotal support and the Index is likely in the midst of undergoing its potential final upleg (wave e of c/ (a)) to retest last Friday high at 2009 in the first step.

On the flipside, a break below the 1970/63 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the final push up scenario to kickstart a potential multi-weeks decline towards the next support at 1922 in the first round of downside movement.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.