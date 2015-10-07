(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested the minor resistance at 1988 before it inched lower during the close of the U.S. session.

Key elements

Current price action has rebounded in the European session but it remains below the pull-back resistance (in dotted red) now at 1991.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential in price action.

The short-term significant support remains at 1958/1948 which was a zone that acted as a former resistance on two occasions during 23 September 2015 @7pm and 25 September 2015 @9pm now turns pull-back support.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 1991

Pivot (key resistance): 2007 (weekly pivot)

Support: 1958/1948

Next resistance: 2040/2050

Conclusion

The Index needs to remain below the 1991/2007 key resistance zone in order to maintain our initial bearish expectation for a potential drop (lower conviction now due to positive price actions sighted now on the Asian major indices, Nikkei 225 & Hang Seng) towards the 1958/1948 support zone.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 2007 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) “last push down” scenario for a recovery (“Double Bottom” bullish breakout) towards the next resistance at 2040/2050 in the first step.

