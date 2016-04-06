sp 500 daily outlook wed 06 apr 2016 2062 remains the key short term resistance for another potentia

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday/earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has the expected decline and hit our […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 6, 2016 7:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_06 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has the expected decline and hit our expected first downside target at 2043 (printed a low of 2042) before it shaped a minor rebound of 0.6% into today’s 06 April 2016 European session.

This is the minor rebound/consolidation that we have anticipated which we highlighted in our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy (please click here for a recap).

Key elements

  • Price action has started to shape the expected minor rebound/consolidation but it remained below the predefined short-term pivotal resistance at 2062. This key short-term inflection level is defined by the pull-back resistance of the “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout and a Fibonacci cluster (50% Fibonacci retracement from the 2079 high of 04 April 2016 to yesterday’s low + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from yesterday’ low).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely coming to a potential end of the current minor rebound/consolidation with the above mentioned Fibonacci derived target at 2062. Thereafter, another potential set of 5 waves down move should occur.
  •  The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its overbought level which suggests limited upside potential in terms of price action.
  • The next significant short-term support rests at the 2030/22 zone which is defined by the swing lows area of 17/24 March 2016 and now a 1.00 Fibonacci projection from the 2079 high of 04 April 2016 (a minimum wave 3 potential target based on the Elliot Wave Principal

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2062

Supports: 2043 & 2030/22

Next resistance: 2081

Conclusion

The bearish dynamic remains intact for the Index. Any potential rebound is likely to be capped by the 2062 daily pivotal resistance for another potential downleg to target the next support at 2030/22.

However, a clearance above the 2062 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see another squeeze up to retest the 2081 key medium-term resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.