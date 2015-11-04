sp 500 daily outlook wed 04 nov potential final push up towards 2138 1720612015
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pierced above the 2106 short-term pivotal resistance and invalidated the expected short-term pull-back scenario.
Intermediate support: 2138
Pivot (key support): 2095
Resistance: 2138
Next support: 2071 & 2060
As long the short-term key support zone at 2104/2095 holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential final push up to target the significant resistance at 2138 (also close to its 52-week high).
On the other hand, a crack below the 2095 pivotal support is likely to damage the uptrend to see a slide towards the next support at 2071 and even 2060 next.
