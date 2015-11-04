(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pierced above the 2106 short-term pivotal resistance and invalidated the expected short-term pull-back scenario.

Key elements

The Index continues to inch upwards in a series of “higher lows” and “higher highs” configuration. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal perspective, the Index is undergoing an extended bullish wave 3/ that is in place since the 29 September 2015 low and current count suggests that it is in the midst of a final potential upleg (wave 13 of 3/) before the corrective (bearish) 4/ materialises.

The significant resistance stands at 2138 which is defined by the exit potential of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout, 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 24 August 2015 low to 28 August 2015 high projected from 29 September 2015 low and the upper boundary of the ascending channel (in orange) in place since 29 September 2015.

The key short-term support levels to watch will be at 2104 which is the former minor swing high area seen on 03 Nov 2015 @4am follow by the “last higher low” at 2095

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic is now coming back down towards its oversold region which suggests that a potential imminent upturn in price action is round the corner.

Do take note the longer-term (4 hour) RSI oscillator that gauges momentum has continued to flash a bearish divergence signal. This suggest that the on-going uptrend from 29 September 2015 low is losing upside momentum which is in line with the aforementioned Elliot Wave count (final upleg – wave 13 of 3/).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2138

Pivot (key support): 2095

Resistance: 2138

Next support: 2071 & 2060

Conclusion

As long the short-term key support zone at 2104/2095 holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential final push up to target the significant resistance at 2138 (also close to its 52-week high).

On the other hand, a crack below the 2095 pivotal support is likely to damage the uptrend to see a slide towards the next support at 2071 and even 2060 next.

