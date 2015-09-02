sp 500 daily outlook wed 02 sep maintain potential recovery scenario 1185452015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged and traded below the 1923 daily […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2015 7:13 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_02 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged and traded below the 1923 daily pivotal support before staging a recovery in today’s Asian trading session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has managed to stage a rebound off the pull-back support and ascending trending joining the lows since 24 August 2015.
  • Therefore, yesterday’s challenge on the 1923 support can be considered as a “whipsaw” (false break).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which indicates that the current decline from last Friday, 28 August 2015 high is losing downside momentum and a positive turnaround in price action is imminent.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1923/1901 (to tolerate the whipsaw)

Resistance: 1966 & 1993

Next support: 1854

Conclusion

Based on the aforementioned technical elements, we have decided to maintain our initial bullish bias and tolerate the excess caused by the “whipsaw” to 1901.

As long as the 1923/1901 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a recovery towards 1966 before 1993.

However, a break below 1901 will invalidate the bullish scenario for a further slide towards the next support at 1854.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.