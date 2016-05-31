(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has tested an probed the significant 2100 resistance on last Friday, 31 May 2016 in light volume trading ahead of yesterday’s Memorial Day holiday where we see the closure of the cash market.

Today’s key U.S. economic data releases as follow:

Core Personal Consumption Expenditure for Apr @1230GMT

S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index for Mar @1300GMT

Consumer Confidence for May @1400GMT

Key elements

The current rally from the 19 May 2016 low of 2025 (failure bearish break from the Head & Shoulders) has stalled right at the 2100/110 resistance which is defined by the descending trendline from in place since 17 May 2016 high that capped the prior rallies from 24 August 2016 low and 11 February 2016 low respectively and the 20/21 swing high area.

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has shaped a prior bearish divergence signal at the overbought region and now has broken below its ascending trendline support as well as the 50% neutrality level. These observations suggest that short-term upside momentum of the on-going rally has started to wane.

The near-term supports rest at 2085 (former minor swing high of 11 May 2016 @3am + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 19 May 2016 low to 30 May 2016 high of 2105) follow by 2065/58 (50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 19 May 2016 low to 30 May 2016 high of 2105 + lower limit of the medium-term neutrality range set for this week). Please click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2110

Supports: 2085 & 2065/58

Next resistance: 2138

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements have turned bearish. As long as the 2110 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is now likely to shape a potential bearish reaction towards 2085 before targeting the next support at 2065/58 (lower limit of the medium-term neutrality range).

On the other hand, a clearance above the 2110 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the short-term bearish scenario to see a further rally to retest 2138 (current all-time high/52-week high

