sp 500 daily outlook tues 23 feb 2016 potential drop below 194754 resistance 1798472016
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to rally from last Friday, […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to rally from last Friday, […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to rally from last Friday, 19 February 2016 short-term support at 1900 and hit the lower limit of the intermediate resistance zone of 1947/54 (click here to recap).
Pivot (key resistance): 1947/54
Support: 1900
Next resistance: 1963 (weekly pivot)
Caution now for the short-term bulls as we are likely at the tail end of the first phase of the countertrend rally. Any push up in price action is likely to be capped by the short-term pivotal resistance at 1947/54 for a potential drop to target the 1900 support in the first step.
On the flipside, a break above the 1947/54 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see an extension of the countertrend rally towards the 1963 weekly pivotal resistance.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.