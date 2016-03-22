(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to push higher but it has remained below the 2052/58 excess which we defined as our latest medium-term pivotal resistance.

Today will also see the release of two important U.S. economic data as follow:

1) Housing Price Index for Jan @1300 GMT

2) Preliminary Markit Manufacturing PMI for Mar @1345 GMT

Key elements

Even though yesterday’s price action has continued to push higher, it does not warrant to be over bullish at this juncture because the Index has continued to evolve within a bearish “Ascending Wedge”. This type of chart configuration indicates an upside exhaustion where the gradient of “higher highs” are getting lesser versus the slope of the “higher lows” as price action continues its lacklustre ascend.

The upper boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” stands at 2058 which is also defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster.

The lower boundary (support) of the “Ascending Wedge” rests at 2020 which is also minor swing low area of 17 March 2016 @6pm. The next significant short-term support is at 2004 which is defined by former minor swing high area of 08/10 March 2016 that has been retested on 15/16 March 2016 minor swing low areas.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal which indicates that the recent up move seen in price action is losing upside momentum.

Current “risk-off” event triggered by a bomb blast that occurred in Brussels airport where several people have reported dead. Unconfirmed reports that linked this unfortunate incident as a revenge plot to the recent arrest of a suspect that took part in last year Paris terror attack.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2052/58

Supports: 2020 & 2004

Next resistance: 2081

Conclusion

Technical elements are still bearish for the Index. As long as the 2052/58 key pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may face the risk of a sharp downside reversal to retrace partial gains seen in the recent countertrend rally that started from 11 February 2016 low. The first support to watch will be at 2020 (the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge”) and a break below 2020 is likely to open up scope for a deeper decline towards the next support at 2004 in the short-term.

On the flipside, a clearance above 2058 is likely to invalidate the medium-term bearish expectation for an extension of the on-going countertrend rally towards 2081 (the descending trendline that has linked the lower lows of the impending “Double Top” since the current all-time high of 2138 printed in May 2015).

