What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has tumbled and retested the 2039/36 neckline support of the impending bearish “Head & Shoulders” in yesterday, 16 May 2016 early Asian session before it staged the expected rebound.

The rebound has surpassed our expectation as it has broken above the 2054 intermediate resistance and it is now testing our current medium-term weekly pivotal resistance at 2068. Please click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday).

Today key U.S. economic data release will be as follow:

1) Housing Starts for Apr @1230 GMT

2) Consumer Price Index for Apr @1230 GMT

3) Industrial Production for Apr @1315 GMT

Key elements

The Index is now testing the current medium-term weekly pivotal resistance at 2068 and slightly above it is the descending trendline in place since 21 April 2016 high at 2111 that has stalled previous advances in the past three occlusions (see 1 hour chart).

The aforementioned descending trendline is now capping the Index at 2074 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (76.4% retracement from 11 May 2016 high to 16 May 2016 low of 2039 + 0.764 projection of the up move from 06 May 2016 low of 2036 to 11 May 2016 high).

which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (76.4% retracement from 11 May 2016 high to 16 May 2016 low of 2039 + 0.764 projection of the up move from 06 May 2016 low of 2036 to 11 May 2016 high). Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the index is appearing to be evolving in a potential triangle range configuration in place since 06 May 2016 low of 2036. A typical triangle range configuration tends to see a set of 5 waves movement (a, b, c, d & e). Based on the current price action, the Index has completed wave a*and b* of a minor degree and it is now in the midst of completing the wave c* with a potential upside target (resistance) set at 2074 (refer to the aforementioned Fibonacci cluster) before the potential down move wave d* occurs to take it down to retest the range support at 2039/36.

The daily RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistances and the hourly (short-term) Stochastic is now turning down from the overbought region. These observations suggest that the upside momentum of yesterday’s recovery is waning and the Index now faces the risk of a downside reversal in price action at this juncture (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2068/74 (excess)

Supports: 2054 & 2039/36

Next resistance: 2083

Conclusion

Even though the Index is now testing the 2068 medium-term weekly pivotal resistance but technical elements are not bullish to justify a further significant recovery at this juncture. Therefore, we are tolerating an excess to 2074 for a potential drop back towards 2054 before targeting the triangle range bottom/support at 2039/36 (also the key neckline support of the impending bearish “Head & Shoulders” as depicted on the daily chart).

However, a clearance above the 2068/74 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see a further squeeze up to retest the next resistance at 2083 (the swing high areas of 03 May/11 May 2016).

