What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to inch higher (note: the cash market is closed for a public holiday) but it has remained the 1901 intermediate resistance as per highlighted in in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for details).

Key elements

Current price action is now hovering just below the 1901 intermediate resistance which now confluences with the upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term ascending channel in place since last Thursday, 11 February 2016 low and close to the 2.618 Fibonacci projection of the recent up move from 11 February 2016 low to 11 February 2016 high of 1837 @10pm projected from 12 February 2016 low of 1809 @3am.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and aforementioned Fibonacci projection level, the Index is likely to have completed its bullish wave iii of a minute degree (short-term) within a set of five waves bullish impulsive structure in place since 11 February 2016 low. The wave iii extended potential target stands at 1890 which is derived from 2.618 projection level. This observation suggests that a potential minor pull-back wave iv is eminent at this juncture.

In addition, the hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and still has ample room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation reinforces the expected minor pull-back scenario.

The near-term support rest at the 1874/60 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since last Thursday, 11 February 2016 low and the congestion zone of the swing high areas of 09 February 2016 and 10 February 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 1901

Support: 1874/60

Next resistance: 1928

Conclusion

As long as the 1901 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index faces the risk of a minor pull-back towards the 1874/60 support zone before the expected countertrend rally resumes.

However, a clearance above the 1901 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidated the minor pull-back scenario to see a further extension of the current rally towards the next resistance at 1928 in the first step (minor swing high area of 04/05 February 2016).

Disclaimer

