sp 500 daily outlook tues 16 feb 2016 risk minor pull back below 1901 1797462016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to inch higher (note: the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 16, 2016 5:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_16 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to inch higher (note: the cash market is closed for a public holiday) but it has remained the 1901 intermediate resistance as per highlighted in in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for details).

Key elements

  • Current price action is now hovering just below the 1901 intermediate resistance which now confluences with the upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term ascending channel in place since last Thursday, 11 February 2016 low and close to the 2.618 Fibonacci projection of the recent up move from 11 February 2016 low to 11 February 2016 high of 1837 @10pm projected from 12 February 2016 low of 1809 @3am.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and aforementioned Fibonacci projection level, the Index is likely to have completed its bullish wave iii of a minute degree (short-term) within a set of five waves bullish impulsive structure in place since 11 February 2016 low. The wave iii extended potential target stands at 1890 which is derived from 2.618 projection level. This observation suggests that a potential minor pull-back wave iv is eminent at this juncture.
  • In addition, the hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and still has ample room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation reinforces the expected minor pull-back scenario.
  • The near-term support rest at the 1874/60 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since last Thursday, 11 February 2016 low and the congestion zone of the swing high areas of 09 February 2016 and 10 February 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 1901

Support: 1874/60

Next resistance: 1928

Conclusion

As long as the 1901 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index faces the risk of a minor pull-back towards the 1874/60 support zone before the expected countertrend rally resumes.

However, a clearance above the 1901 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidated the minor pull-back scenario to see a further extension of the current rally towards the next resistance at 1928 in the first step (minor swing high area of 04/05 February 2016).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.