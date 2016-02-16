sp 500 daily outlook tues 16 feb 2016 risk minor pull back below 1901 1797462016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to inch higher (note: the cash market is closed for a public holiday) but it has remained the 1901 intermediate resistance as per highlighted in in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for details).
Pivot (key resistance): 1901
Support: 1874/60
Next resistance: 1928
As long as the 1901 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index faces the risk of a minor pull-back towards the 1874/60 support zone before the expected countertrend rally resumes.
However, a clearance above the 1901 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidated the minor pull-back scenario to see a further extension of the current rally towards the next resistance at 1928 in the first step (minor swing high area of 04/05 February 2016).
