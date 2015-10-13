sp 500 daily outlook tues 13 oct 20071992 is the key support to watch to maintain the short term upt
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has started to inch lower by 0.7% from […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has started to inch lower by 0.7% from […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has started to inch lower by 0.7% from the high of 2022 seen at the last hour of the U.S. session.
Intermediate support: 2007
Pivot (key support): 1992 (weekly pivot)
Resistance: 2040/2050
Next support: 1950
As long as the 1992 weekly pivotal support holds, the uptrend remains intact for the Index for a potential upside movement to target the 2040/2050 significant resistance zone in the first step
However, a break below the 1992 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish expectation for a deeper slide to test the lower limit of the ascending channel at 1950.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.