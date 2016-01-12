(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

. On the shorter-term, there is an intermediate resistance at 1936 (yesterday’s minor swing high which is just above a trendline resistance that has linked up the lower highs of last week’s steep decline) follow by 1970 (also confluences with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the whole steep down move since 30 December 2015).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to inch up from its oversold region which suggests a revival in upside momentum.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1890/80

Resistance: 1936 & 1970

Next support: 1835/20

Conclusion

As long as the 1890/80 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a recovery towards the 1936 intermediate resistance before targeting 1970 next.

However, a clear break below 1890/80 may jeopardise the long-term bullish trend in place since March 2014 to see a further drop towards the next support at 1835/20 (the range bottom area of 24 August to 29 September 2015).

