sp 500 daily outlook tues 12 jan 2016 potential recovery on sight 1792912016
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued to hover above the key long-term support […]
Pivot (key support): 1890/80
Resistance: 1936 & 1970
Next support: 1835/20
As long as the 1890/80 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a recovery towards the 1936 intermediate resistance before targeting 1970 next.
However, a clear break below 1890/80 may jeopardise the long-term bullish trend in place since March 2014 to see a further drop towards the next support at 1835/20 (the range bottom area of 24 August to 29 September 2015).
