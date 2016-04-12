sp 500 daily outlook tues 12 apr 2016 potential push up again towards the 205660 resistance before a

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has pushed up higher but the rally […]


April 12, 2016 6:47 PM
S&P500 (1 hour)_12 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has pushed up higher but the rally has managed to stall again at the 2060 level which was the immediate resistance mentioned in our latest weekly technical strategy/outlook published yesterday (please click here for a  recap).

Key elements

  • In the shorter-term since its 04 April 2016 high of 2079, the Index has continued to evolve in a descending channel configuration. Yesterday’s rally has managed to stall at the descending channel’s upper boundary at 2060.
  • The upper boundary (resistance) of the descending channel now stands at 2056 which also coincides closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the yesterday’s late decline from 11 April 2016 high @10pm to 12 April 2016 low @6am.
  • The next significant short-term support rests at 2031 which is defined by the minor swing lows area of 28/29 March 2016 and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection that is taken from down move of the 04 April 2016 high at 2079 to 06 April 2016 low @3am projected from the 07 April 2016 high @9am.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic has started to turn up and still has some room left for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests a potential residual upside momentum of price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2056/60

Support: 2031

Next resistances: 2069

Conclusion

The Index is likely to see a further push up again to retest the 2056/60 short-term pivotal resistance for today before another potential swing move down to target the 2031 support.

On the flipside, a break above the 2056/60 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a further squeeze up to retest the 07 April 2016 minor swing high at 2069.

