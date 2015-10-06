(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Yesterday’s rally in price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook) .

. The 1 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has turned up from its oversold region and still has some room left for further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests the risk of a slight push up in price action towards the 1988 pull-back resistance.

The short-term significant support stands at 1958/1948 which was a zone that acted as a former resistance on two occasions at 23 September 2015 @7pm and 25 September 2015 @9pm now turns pull-back support.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 1988

Pivot (key resistance): 2007 (weekly pivot)

Support: 1958/1948

Next resistance: 2040/2050

Conclusion

As long as the 1998/2007 critical resistance zone is not surpassed, the Index may see a drop to target the 1958/1948 support.

On the contrary, a clearance above the 2007 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) push down scenario for a further potential rally towards the next resistance at 2040/2050 in the first step.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.