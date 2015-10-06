sp 500 daily outlook tues 06 oct at 19882007 risk zone for a potential decline 1500072015
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Yesterday’s rally in price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has stalled below the […]
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Yesterday’s rally in price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has stalled below the […]
Intermediate resistance: 1988
Pivot (key resistance): 2007 (weekly pivot)
Support: 1958/1948
Next resistance: 2040/2050
As long as the 1998/2007 critical resistance zone is not surpassed, the Index may see a drop to target the 1958/1948 support.
On the contrary, a clearance above the 2007 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) push down scenario for a further potential rally towards the next resistance at 2040/2050 in the first step.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.