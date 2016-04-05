sp 500 daily outlook tues 05 apr 2016 minor pull back below 2062 before another potential downleg 18

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday/earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has reacted below the 2081 key medium-term […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 5, 2016 6:28 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_05 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has reacted below the 2081 key medium-term resistance level. Even though the S&P 500 has surged up relentlessly for the past week, we are not convince that this rally is sustainable as technical elements have indicated the countertrend rally from 11/12 February 2016 lows for the rest of the major stock indices have topped out last week. In addition, WTI crude oil and USD/JPY (proxies for risk off) have started to decline from their respective resistances (40.40 and 114.30/45).

Please click on this link for more details highlighted in our latest weekly strategy/outlook published yesterday.

Key elements

  • Price action has broken below the lower limit of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” now turns pull-back resistance at around 2062 which also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from yesterday’s high of 2079 to current European session low.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the down move from yesterday’s high of 2079 has traced out a 5 waves impulsive move on the downside. Current price action is likely to be undergoing the 5th wave with a potential target set at 2043 (close to the 0.764 Fibonacci projection). After a typical 5 waves down move, price action is likely to undergo a minor retracement/pull-back.
  • The short-term (hourly) Stochastic oscillator has started to flash a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which supports our minor retracement/pull-back scenario as above mentioned.
  • The next significant short-term support rests at the 2030/22 zone which is defined by the swing lows area of 17/24 March 2016

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2062

Supports: 2043 & 2030/22

Next resistance: 2081

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are advocating for a minor pull-back/retracement close to the 2043 support level but this potential pull-back should not surpass the 2062 daily short-term pivotal resistance to maintain the bearish bias for another potential downleg to target the next support at 2030/22.

On the flipside, a break above the 2062 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see another squeeze up to retest the 2081 key medium-term resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

