Key elements

U.S. SP 500 Index

The 1923 pull-back support also corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 26 August 2015 low to 28 August 2015 high @8am.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic has dipped into its oversold region which suggests that the current downside momentum is being “overdone” and a potential rebound is round the corner.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1923

Resistance: 1966 & 1993

Next support: 1854

Conclusion

Current price has pierced below the 1947 weekly pivotal support but there are not enough technical elements as aforementioned to validate a deeper bearish move.

Thus, we tolerate the excess to the 1923 daily pivotal support in view of a potential recovery back towards 1966 before the range top resistance at 1993. On the other hand, failure to hold above the 1923 pivotal support is likely to validate a further slide to target the 1854 support.

