sp 500 daily outlook thurs 21 jan 2016 potential snap back rally remains intact 1794252016
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plunged lower and tested the 1835/20 […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plunged lower and tested the 1835/20 key medium-term support before it staged the expected push up in the mid U.S. session in line with the WTI oil futures expiring in Feb 2016 at the 26.00 support handle.
Intermediate support: 1848/37
Pivot (key support): 1820
Resistance: 1897 & 1915
Next support: 1780
Technical elements are still advocating for a further potential push up in this mean reversion/”snap-back” rally process. 1848/37 will be the intermediate support with 1820 remains as the pivot for a further potential upleg to target 1897 before 1915.
However, failure to hold above the 1820 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the mean reversion/”snap-back” rally scenario to open scope for a further drop to towards the next support at 1780.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.