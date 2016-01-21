sp 500 daily outlook thurs 21 jan 2016 potential snap back rally remains intact 1794252016

  (Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plunged lower and tested the 1835/20 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 21, 2016 3:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_21 Jan 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_21 Jan 2016

 

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plunged lower and tested the 1835/20 key medium-term support before it staged the expected push up in the mid U.S. session in line with the WTI oil futures expiring in Feb 2016 at the 26.00 support handle.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to push up in the early Asian session but fall short of the expected short-term upside target at 1897 as per highlighted in yesterday’s outlook (printed a high of 1883) before it started to retrace.
  • The intermediate support rests at 1848/37 which is defined by the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent upmove from the key 1820 support to today’s Asian session high.
  • Yesterday’s price action has formed a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern which indicates a shift in sentiment from negative to positive after a steep decline in place since 30 December 2015.
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is still showing a bullish divergence signal and still has room for further potential upside before reaching its resistance. This observation coupled with yesterday’s price action suggests that the Index still has room for a further push up.
  • The significant short-term resistance now stands at 1915 which is defined by the minor swing high of 19 January 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 30 December 2015 high to yesterday’s low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 1848/37

Pivot (key support): 1820

Resistance: 1897 & 1915

Next support: 1780

Conclusion

Technical elements are still advocating for a further potential push up in this mean reversion/”snap-back” rally process. 1848/37 will be the intermediate support with 1820 remains as the pivot for a further potential upleg to target 1897 before 1915.

However, failure to hold above the 1820 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the mean reversion/”snap-back” rally scenario to open scope for a further drop to towards the next support at 1780.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.