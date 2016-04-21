sp 500 daily outlook thurs 21 apr 2016 exhaustion signs remain but needs to break first support at 2

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to stage a push up […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 21, 2016 7:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 cash (daily)_21 Apr 2016

Nasdaq 100 cash (daily)_21 Apr 2016

Russell 2000 cash (daily)_21 Apr 2016

S&P500 (daily)_21 Apr 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_21 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to stage a push up higher to print a new high of 2111 assisted by a strong rally in WTI crude oil futures. The rally has slightly pierced above the pivotal resistance at 2105 before a late sell-off in the final hour of the U.S. session to take it down to 2102.

Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The daily charts of all the major cash indices (S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 & Russell 200) are still showing exhaustion signs as they have formed another bearish candlestick pattern in relation to their respective prior end of day lacklustre price action right at/below their respective resistances (please refer to the first three attached charts).
  • Yesterday’s price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index did not have a clear bullish breakout from the significant descending trendline from the 17 May 2015 high (see daily chart).
  • The near-term supports stands at 2087 which is defined by last Friday, 15 April 2016 former minor swing high and the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 12 April 2016 low @6am follow by the 18 April 2016 swing low area of 2065 that also coincides closely with the earlier congestion area (the pink boxes) of the former descending range from 07 April to 11 April 2016 (see hourly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistances: 2105/110, 2120 & 2138

Supports: 2087 & 2065

Conclusion

Given that there are still exhaustion signals being flashed across all the major U.S. stock indices, we are not confident of being outright bullish at this juncture and neither bearish for a significant pull-back as the uptrend remains intact for the WTI crude oil futures.

Therefore, we prefer to adopt a neutral stance for now and only a break below the 2087 support is likely to open up scope for a potential deeper decline to target the next support at 2065 in the first step.

On the other hand, a daily close above 2110 should see a further potential push up towards 2120 before targeting the significant 52-week week/current all-time high at 2138.

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader Pro & eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.