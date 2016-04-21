sp 500 daily outlook thurs 21 apr 2016 exhaustion signs remain but needs to break first support at 2
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to stage a push up […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to stage a push up […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to stage a push up higher to print a new high of 2111 assisted by a strong rally in WTI crude oil futures. The rally has slightly pierced above the pivotal resistance at 2105 before a late sell-off in the final hour of the U.S. session to take it down to 2102.
Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.
Resistances: 2105/110, 2120 & 2138
Supports: 2087 & 2065
Given that there are still exhaustion signals being flashed across all the major U.S. stock indices, we are not confident of being outright bullish at this juncture and neither bearish for a significant pull-back as the uptrend remains intact for the WTI crude oil futures.
Therefore, we prefer to adopt a neutral stance for now and only a break below the 2087 support is likely to open up scope for a potential deeper decline to target the next support at 2065 in the first step.
On the other hand, a daily close above 2110 should see a further potential push up towards 2120 before targeting the significant 52-week week/current all-time high at 2138.
Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader Pro & eSignal
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.