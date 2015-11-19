(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied as expected and surpassed the upside target at 2070/2073 (printed a high of 2086).

Key elements

Since the this Monday, 16 November 2015 low, the Index has evolved within a short-term bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) now at 2070.

The aforementioned ascending channel’s support of 2070 also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of current up move from 16 November 2015 low.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the ascending channel stands at 2110 which is also the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 16 November 2015 low to 18 November 2015 high @12am projected from 18 November 2015 low @4am.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is almost reaching its extreme overbought level which suggests yesterday’s upside momentum of the current up move is getting “overstretched” and the Index now faces the risk of a pull-back in price action at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2078

Pivot (key support): 2070

Resistance: 2110

Next support: 2045

Conclusion

The Index has surpassed the intermediate resistance at 2070/2073 and technical elements are still positive. Therefore, we are maintaining short-term bullish stance which is in line with our expected medium-term bullish scenario as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published on Monday, 19 November 2015.

But the Index may shape a minor pull-back first towards 2078 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at today’s daily pivotal support of 2070 before another round of potential up leg occurs to target the next resistance at 2110 in the first step.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2070 pivotal support is likely to damage the short-term bullish tone to see a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 2045

