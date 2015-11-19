sp 500 daily outlook thurs 19 nov minor pull back towards 20782070 support before new potential rise

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied as expected and surpassed the upside […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 19, 2015 4:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_19 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied as expected and surpassed the upside target at 2070/2073 (printed a high of 2086).

Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Since the this Monday, 16 November 2015 low, the Index has evolved within a short-term bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) now at 2070.
  • The aforementioned ascending channel’s support of 2070  also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of  current up move from 16 November 2015 low.
  • The upper boundary (resistance) of the ascending channel stands at 2110 which is also the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 16 November 2015 low to 18 November 2015 high @12am projected from 18 November 2015 low @4am.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is almost reaching its extreme overbought level which suggests yesterday’s upside momentum of the current up move is getting “overstretched” and the Index now faces the risk of a pull-back in price action at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2078

Pivot (key support): 2070

Resistance: 2110

Next support: 2045

Conclusion

The Index has surpassed the intermediate resistance at 2070/2073 and technical elements are still positive. Therefore, we are maintaining short-term bullish stance which is in line with our expected medium-term bullish scenario as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published on Monday, 19 November 2015.

But the Index may shape a minor pull-back first towards 2078 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at today’s daily pivotal support of 2070 before another round of potential up leg occurs to target the next resistance at 2110 in the first step.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2070 pivotal support is likely to damage the short-term bullish tone to see a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 2045

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.