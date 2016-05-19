(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has shaped the expected rebound from the key range bottom/support of 2039/36 towards the medium-term pivotal resistance of 2065/68 (printed a high of 2060) before the release of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting minutes for the last 26-27 April 2016 meeting.

Thereafter, the Index has tumbled back towards the 2039/36 range bottom/support reinforced by a more upbeat/hawkish tone from Fed officials during the discussion on monetary policy in the April 2016 meeting. The minutes indicated that risks to the economic outlook posed by global economic and financial markets development had receded and majority of Fed officials are prepared to hike interest rates in June.



Today key U.S. economic data releases/events will be as follow:

1) Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for May @1230 GMT

2) Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 13 @1230GMT

3) Fed’s Stanley Fischer Speech @1315GMT

4) Conference Board Leading Indicator for April @1400GMT

Key elements

After the release of the Fed’s minutes the Index has tumbled in line with a stronger USD and tested the 2039/36 range bottom (also the neckline support of the impending bearish “Head & Shoulders”). Before the close of the U.S. session, the Index has penetrated below the 2036 level (printed a low of 2034) on an intraday basis but failed to have a clear break below it.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to have a residual “last push up” to complete the up leg wave e* of the triangle range before another set of potential impulsive downside movement occurs. The potential end targets of this “last push up” stands at 2058 and 2065/68 which is defined also by the 61.8% and 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the latest decline from 17 May 2016 high of 2073 to yesterday’s low respectively.

which is defined also by the 61.8% and 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the latest decline from 17 May 2016 high of 2073 to yesterday’s low respectively. The steeper short-term descending trendline from 17 May 2016 high also now acts as a resistance at 2065/68 (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just reversed up from its oversold region which supports the potential minor “last push up” view in price action.

The next short-term support after 2039/36 rests at 2025/22 which is defined by a minor swing low area of 24 March 2016 and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the distance of the down move from 11 May 2016 high of 2085 to 16 May 2016 low of 2039 projected to the minor swing high area of 17 May 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2058

Pivot (key resistance): 2065/68

Supports: 2039/36 & 2025/22

Next resistance: 2083

Conclusion

Based on the latest technical elements, the minor triangle range configuration in place since 06 May 2016 low still has a potential residual “last push up” towards the 2058 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 2065/68 pivotal resistance. Thereafter, the Index is likely to resume its impulsive bearish downside movement to retest 2039/36 before targeting the next support at 2025/22 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above the 2065/68 pivotal resistance is likely to put the bears on hold to see a further squeeze up to retest the next resistance at 2083 (the swing high areas of 03 May/11 May 2016).

