sp 500 daily outlook thurs 17 sep bullish tone remains intact above 19851974 support 1325322015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has performed better than expected and broke above […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2015 6:00 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_17 Sep 2015

S&P500 (1 hour)_17 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has performed better than expected and broke above the 1994 range top (resistance).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has broken above its former range top now turns pull-back support at 1985
  • The daily (intermediate-term) RSI oscillator still has some room for upside before reaching its resistance. This observation suggests that the Index is still possible to see a further push up.
  • The next significant resistance stands at 2040/50 which is the former range bottom (support) in May/July 2015.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator continues to inch downwards and it is coming close to its oversold region. This observation indicates that the on-going pull-back in price action is coming close to a potential reversal point where the Index is likely to resume its upside movement.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Immediate support: 1985

Pivot (key support): 1974

Resistance: 2040/2050

Next support: 1946

Conclusion

1985/1974 will be the key short-term support zone for the Index to see a continuation of a potential upside movement to target 2040/2050 next.

However, failure to hold above the 1974 daily (short-term) pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide back towards the range support at 1946.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

