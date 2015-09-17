(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has performed better than expected and broke above the 1994 range top (resistance).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has broken above its former range top now turns pull-back support at 1985

The daily (intermediate-term) RSI oscillator still has some room for upside before reaching its resistance. This observation suggests that the Index is still possible to see a further push up.

The next significant resistance stands at 2040/50 which is the former range bottom (support) in May/July 2015.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator continues to inch downwards and it is coming close to its oversold region. This observation indicates that the on-going pull-back in price action is coming close to a potential reversal point where the Index is likely to resume its upside movement.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Immediate support: 1985

Pivot (key support): 1974

Resistance: 2040/2050

Next support: 1946

Conclusion

1985/1974 will be the key short-term support zone for the Index to see a continuation of a potential upside movement to target 2040/2050 next.

However, failure to hold above the 1974 daily (short-term) pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide back towards the range support at 1946.

