(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the initial earlier expected push up towards the 2085/91 predefined short-term intermediate resistance before it staged the decline after the release of the latest U.S. central bank (Fed) economic projections and press statement on its monetary policy. Click here to recap our prior daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

The Index is now coming very close to the expected short-term target/support of 2058/54.

Today key U.S. economic data releases as follow:

Consumer Price Index for May @1230GMT (1.1% y/y & 0.3% m/m estimates)

Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy for May @1230GMT (2.2% y/y & 0.2% m/m estimates)

Key elements

The Index is now coming close to a near-term support at 2058/54 which is defined by the former minor swing high areas of 20/23 May 2016.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme oversold region which suggests that the current short-term downside momentum is being overstretched and the Index may face the risk of an imminent minor rebound in price action again.

The short-term downtrend in place since 06 June 2016 high remains intact with a steeper descending trendline resistance (depicted in pink) that is capping the Index now at 2076/80 (see 1 hour chart).

The key short-term resistance now stands at 2085 which is defined by the pull-back zone of the former minor range support formed 2 weeks ago and yesterday’s price advance rejection area (see 1 hour chart).

The next significant support rests at 2036 which is medium-term range support that triggered a short squeeze (bear trap) on 19 May 2016 where the social mood was overly bearish due to an impending Head & Shoulders pattern.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2076

Pivot (key resistance): 2085

Supports: 2058/54 & 2036

Next resistance: 2098/2100

Conclusion

Risk of a minor rebound above 2058/54. The short-term downtrend remains intact for the Index but we cannot rule a possibility of a minor rebound at this juncture towards the 2076 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 2085 daily short-term pivotal resistance before another potential downleg materialises to target the next support at 2036.

On the flipside, a break above the 2085 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a further push up to test the next resistance at 2098/2100 (descending trendline + minor swing high of 13 June 2016.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.