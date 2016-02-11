sp 500 daily outlook thurs 11 feb 2016 in a precarious situation watch the key support at 1811 17968

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has push up to test the neckline […]


February 11, 2016 1:01 PM
S&P500 (weekly)_11 Feb 2016

S&P500 (daily)_11 Feb 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_11 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has push up to test the neckline pull-back resistance of the “Head & Shoulders” bearish breakout at 1880 before it staged a bearish reversal of 2.3% to hit a low of 1837 in today’s Asian session.

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to trade within a short-term bearish descending channel in place since 02 February 2016 high with its upper boundary (resistance) now at 1860 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The lower boundary of the descending channel now rests at 1811 which also confluences with the neckline support of a mega long-term bearish “Double Top” configuration in place since October 2014 , Fibonacci projection and the exit target of the recent short-term bearish “Head & Shoulders” bearish breakout.  Please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has room for further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests a potential relief rebound at this juncture to test the 1851 intermediate pull-back resistance of the former trendline support from this Tuesday, 09 February 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 1851

Pivot (key resistance): 1860

Supports: 1811 & 1790

Next resistance: 1880

Conclusion

The Index is now in a precarious situation and technical elements continue to deteriorate. Any potential short-term relief rebound is likely to be capped by the 1851 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 1860 short-term pivotal resistance before another push down occurs to test the 1811 critical support. A break (likely) below the 1811 support opens up scope for more downside pressure to target the next support at 1790 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 1860 pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see a further relief rebound to retest the pull-back resistance of the “Head & Shoulders” bearish breakout at 1880.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

