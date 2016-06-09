sp 500 daily outlook thurs 09 june 2016 watch the 21082100 support for another potential upleg 18150

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to print a new weekly […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 9, 2016 5:36 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (4 hour)_09 Jun 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_09 Jun 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to print a new weekly high at 2121 in light with WTI crude oil futures that shot pass the key psychological and technical level at 50/51.10 to print a year to date high of 51.67 added by a fall in U.S. crude inventories as data from EIA has shown a third consecutive weekly fall in crude oil stocks by 3.23 million barrels to 532.5 million last week.

In today’s European session, profit-taking has set in as the Index has fallen by 11 points (-0.51%) from yesterday’s U.S. session high in line with losses seen in the Nikkei 225 and the German DAX.

Please click on this for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today key U.S. economic data releases as follow:

  • Continuing Jobless Claims for week ending May 27 @1230GMT (2.171mil est.)
  • Initial Jobless Claims for week ending June 03 @1230GMT (270K est.)

Key elements

  • The intermediate key support zone to watch now will be at 2108/2100 which is defined by a confluence of elements; the pull-back support of the former descending trendline resistance from 17 May 2015, the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 19 May 2016 low of 2025 and a Fibonacci retracement cluster.
  • Both the 4 hour and 1 hour Stochastic oscillators have reached their respective oversold regjon which suggests that the current short-term downside momentum of price action is getting overstretched where a potential upside reversal in price action may occur soon.
  • The next significant resistance remains at the 2134/2144 zone which is defined by the all-time swing high area of 17 May 2015, a Fibonacci cluster and the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 19 May 2016 low).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2108

Pivot (key support): 2100

Resistances: 2128 & 2134

Next support: 2085

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bullish bias. As long as the adjusted 2100 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage another round of potential upleg to target 2128 before the key 2134 resistance.

However, a break below the 2108 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a steeper decline to retest last week range support at 2085

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.