What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to print a new weekly high at 2121 in light with WTI crude oil futures that shot pass the key psychological and technical level at 50/51.10 to print a year to date high of 51.67 added by a fall in U.S. crude inventories as data from EIA has shown a third consecutive weekly fall in crude oil stocks by 3.23 million barrels to 532.5 million last week.

In today’s European session, profit-taking has set in as the Index has fallen by 11 points (-0.51%) from yesterday’s U.S. session high in line with losses seen in the Nikkei 225 and the German DAX.

Today key U.S. economic data releases as follow:

Continuing Jobless Claims for week ending May 27 @1230GMT (2.171mil est.)

Initial Jobless Claims for week ending June 03 @1230GMT (270K est.)

Key elements

The intermediate key support zone to watch now will be at 2108/2100 which is defined by a confluence of elements; the pull-back support of the former descending trendline resistance from 17 May 2015, the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 19 May 2016 low of 2025 and a Fibonacci retracement cluster.

Both the 4 hour and 1 hour Stochastic oscillators have reached their respective oversold regjon which suggests that the current short-term downside momentum of price action is getting overstretched where a potential upside reversal in price action may occur soon.

The next significant resistance remains at the 2134/2144 zone which is defined by the all-time swing high area of 17 May 2015, a Fibonacci cluster and the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 19 May 2016 low).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2108

Pivot (key support): 2100

Resistances: 2128 & 2134

Next support: 2085

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bullish bias. As long as the adjusted 2100 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage another round of potential upleg to target 2128 before the key 2134 resistance.

However, a break below the 2108 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a steeper decline to retest last week range support at 2085

