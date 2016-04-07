(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has rallied higher and broke above the 2062 short-term pivotal resistance in the last hour of cash market trading. The S&P 500’s rally was also assisted by a swift up move in WTI crude oil.

Please click on this link for recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

However after a close examination of its technical elements, we are not convinced on the sustainability of yesterday’s rally.

Key elements

WTI crude oil futures has rallied straight into a resistance zone of 38.33/38.68 that confluences with a bunch of technical elements plus its 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level (risk of an overstretched upside momentum in price action).

Yesterday’s total volume traded in the component stocks of the S&P 500 is less than the prior day and it also did not show a significant jump as compared to the last 10 days average volume.

Yesterday’s rally in the price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index has lead it to test the pull-back resistance of the “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout at 2069 which is also close to the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from the 2079 high of 04 April 2016 to 06 April 2016 low of 2042.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator of the U.S. SP 500 Index has started to turn down from its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture.

Short-term supports now rests at 2056 which is the former minor swing highs of 05/06 April 2016 that had created the upper limit of a former congestion zone follow by 2042 which is the lower limit of the former congestion zone.

The next significant support is at the 2030/22 zone which is defined by the swing lows area of 17/24 March 2016 and now a 1.00 Fibonacci projection from the 2079 high of 04 April 2016 (a minimum wave 3 potential target based on the Elliot Wave Principal).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2069

Supports: 2056, 2042 & 2030/22

Next resistance: 2081

Conclusion

Based on the abovementioned technical elements, we have considered that yesterday’s price movement as a “whipsaw” and maintain our bearish bias below the 2069 daily pivotal resistance.

Now the Index needs to break below the 2056 for the bears to gain an upper hand to add impetus for a potential decline to retest the lower limit of the former congestion zone at 2042 in the first step.

On the flipside, a clearance above the 2062 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone to see another squeeze up to retest the 2081 key medium-term resistance.

