sp 500 daily outlook thurs 05 may 2016 mean reversion rally still in progress potential pull back ab

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the final push down as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 5, 2016 6:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_05 May 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_05 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the final push down as expected to complete a 5 waves impulsive down movement cycle (Elliot Wave & fractal analysis) of a minor degree from 21 April 2016 high. The decline came close to the 2044/36 predefined support zone (printed a low of 2045 in yesterday’s U.S. session) before it staged the expected recovery in the late U.S. session.

Current price action is now fast approaching our expected mean reversal snap back rally target of 2070 (resistance) as per highlighted in our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy (click here for a recap).

Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principle and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing a corrective rally, labelled as b of a minor degree to retrace the 5 waves impulsive down movement of the just completed wave a. The potential end target of the corrective (up move) wave b stands at 2078/83 zone which is defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the whole decline from21 April 2016 high to yesterday’s low of 2045.
  • The aforementioned 2078/83 Fibonacci retracement target also confluences with the minor swing high area of 03 May 2016 and close to the descending trendline resistance from 21 April 2016 high.
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is still below the pull-back resistance which reinforces the expectation that this current rally from yesterday low of 2045 is likely to be corrective in nature (mean reversion) rather than a significant recovery to surpass its  April 2016 high of 2111.
  • The key short-term support now rests at 2054 which is former minor swing lows area of 30 April/03 May 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from yesterday low of 2045.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2054

Resistances: 2070 & 2078/83

Next support: 2045 & 2036

Conclusion

The mean reversion (snap-back) rally is still in progress and we have tightened short-term pivotal support as the first leg of the snap-back rally may end soon.

As the Index is approaching its first resistance of 2070 where we expect a potential pull-back to occur, holding above the 2054 daily short-term pivotal support before a potential second leg of the snap-back rally to materialise to target the next resistance at 2078/83 (potential end of the corrective wave b before the medium-term bearish movement resumes).

However, a break below the 2054 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the short-term rebound to open up scope for a further decline to retest 2045 and even 2036 next.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.