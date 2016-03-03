(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged a pull-back in the earlier session to hit a low of 1968 before it reversed up as expected towards the end of the U.S. session.

Key elements

The push up seen in the current price action is coming close to the 1994 significant resistance level which is our medium-term upside target as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy (click here for a recap on the derivation of this level).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the current push up in price action from 01 March 2016 low of 1922 is the wave d upleg of an “ascending range” triangle configuration that consists typically a set of five waves structure labelled as (a,b,c,d,e) that started from the 1947 high printed on 23 February 2016. The current top of the “ascending range” triangle configuration also confluences at the 1994 level. Therefore, the Index now faces the risk to shape the wave e downleg at the 1994 level towards the lower boundary (support) of the “ascending range” triangle configuration before another round of rally materialises.

that consists typically a set of five waves structure labelled as (a,b,c,d,e) that started from the 1947 high printed on 23 February 2016. The current top of the “ascending range” triangle configuration also confluences at the 1994 level. Therefore, the Index now faces the risk to shape the wave e downleg at the 1994 level towards the lower boundary (support) of the “ascending range” triangle configuration before another round of rally materialises. There will be a potential excess of 2003 above 1994 which is defined by the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 24 February 2016 low at 1890 to 26 February 2016 high of 1971 projected from 01 March 2016 low of 1922.

The lower boundary (support) of the “Ascending Range” triangle configuration rests at 1946/40.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 1994/2003

Support: 1946/40

Next resistance: 2030

Conclusion

Potential final push up towards the 1994/2003 short-term pivotal resistance zone before a pull-back occurs to target the lower limit of the “ascending range” triangle configuration which is also the ascending channel support from 11 February 2016 low now at 1946/40.

However, a clearance above the 2003 pivotal resistance is likely to open up scope for a further rally towards the next resistance at 2030.

