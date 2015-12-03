(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has inched higher and printed a high of 2106 on 02 December 2012. Yesterday, it staged a dramatic plunge back towards its short-term range support at 2081 (printed a low of 2076).

Key elements

Yesterday’s plunge in price action from the 2106 high printed on 02 December 2015 is similar in magnitude (1.00 Fibonacci projection) from the decline seen on 20 November 2015 high to 24 November 2015 low. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, this typical price movement represents the final downleg of a sideways range configuration and the Index is likely to resume its prior upside movement in place since 16 November 2015 low.

from the decline seen on 20 November 2015 high to 24 November 2015 low. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, this typical price movement represents the final downleg of a sideways range configuration and the Index is likely to resume its prior upside movement in place since 16 November 2015 low. The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has started to turn up from its oversold region and it is now breaking its trendline resistance (in dotted green). This observation suggests that upside momentum has started to creep back.

On the short-term term, the Index has broken a prior trendline support from the 24 November 2015 swing low area now turns pull-back resistance at 2092.

The next resistance to watch will be at 2115 which is defined by the swing high area of 04 November 2015.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2081

Resistance: 2092 & 2115

Next support: 2070/2062 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Yesterday’s dramatic plunge in price action has appeared that the bears have taken over control but after a closer examine on the technical elements, it has appeared to be a “noise” and we are maintaining our bullish stance.

As long as the 2081 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds and a break above the 2092 potential upside trigger level, the Index is likely to shape a recovery to target the next resistance at 2115.

On the other hand, a break below the 2081 level may negate the expected recovery scenario to see a deeper pull-back to retest the 2070/2062 weekly pivotal support.

