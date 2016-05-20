sp 500 daily outlook fri 20 may 2016 potential further squeeze up below 206068 before drop 181230201

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) did not shape the expected “residual last […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 20, 2016 7:41 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_20 May 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_20 May 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) did not shape the expected “residual last push up” towards the 2058 short-term intermediate resistance and tumbled straight towards the upper limit of the expected short-term downside target (support) of 2025/22 after the intraday break below the 2039/36 neckline support of the bearish “Head & Shoulders” pattern.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today key U.S. economic data releases/events will be as follow:

1)      Existing Home Sales @1400GMT

2)      Baker Hughes U.S. Oil Rig Count @1700GMT

3)      Options expiration on U.S. indices, equities and ETFs

Key elements

  • The Index has shaped a “squeezed up” above the 2039/36 neckline support of the bearish “Head & Shoulders” pattern after it hit the 2025/22 support. Therefore, the Index does not have a clear bearish breakout from the “Head & Shoulders” pattern as there is a possibility that late short-sellers are being stopped out at 2036/2039 region.
  • Given the aforementioned element, the Index is likely to see a further push up to test the short-term intermediate resistance at 2060 which is defined by a Fibonacci cluster, the minor swing high of 19 May 2016 and the steeper minor descending trendline (in purple) from 11 May 2016 @3am (see 1 hour chart).
  • The key resistance remains at 2068 which is the medium-term pivotal resistance set for this week on Monday, 16 May 2016 (click here to recap) and also now the descending trendline resistance in place since 21 April 2016 high.
  • The short-term support to watch will be at 2022 as per defined by a minor swing low area of 24 March 2016.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator continues to inch upwards and shows potential for a further push up towards its overbought region. This observation from reinforces the minor rebound view.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2060

Pivot (key resistance): 2068

Support: 2022

Next resistance: 2083

Conclusion

The Index is likely to continue to see the push up from yesterday low of 2025 towards the short-term intermediate resistance of 2060 with a maximum limit set at the 2068 pivotal resistance. Thereafter, the Index may see the start of another impulsive bearish downleg to target the next support at 2022 in the first step.

However, a clearance above the 2068  pivotal resistance is likely to put the bears on hold to see a further squeeze up to retest the next resistance at 2083 (the swing high areas of 03 May/11 May 2016).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

