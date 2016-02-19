(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has traded sideways as it has erased off its gains seen in the European session to print a low of 1915 which is just above the 1909/1900 short-term pivotal support.

*Do take note that today will be U.S. options expiry for equities, equity indices and ETFs, thus do expect higher volatility.

Key elements

The Index has continued to evolve within a short-term bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) now at 1909.

The short-term ascending channel support also confluences closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current rally from 11 February 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 1937.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely to be forming the final 5 th wave (v) to complete the bullish impulsive wave structure of a/ (minor degree) that started from 11 February 2016 low of 1807. The potential wave v targets stands at 1947/54 and 1961 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster from different swing lows (1.00 projection from 17 February 2016 low @12am & 0.764 projection from 18 February 2016 low @4pm). Thereafter, a corrective wave b/ is likely to unfold to retrace the rally from 11 February 2016 low.

wave (v) to complete the bullish impulsive wave structure of a/ (minor degree) that started from 11 February 2016 low of 1807. The potential wave v targets stands at 1947/54 and 1961 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster from different swing lows (1.00 projection from 17 February 2016 low @12am & 0.764 projection from 18 February 2016 low @4pm). Thereafter, a corrective wave b/ is likely to unfold to retrace the rally from 11 February 2016 low. The lower limit of the 1947/54 wave v target coincides closely with the swing highs of 13 January 2016 and 01 February 2016. The upper limit of the wave v target at 1951 confluences now with the upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1909/1900

Resistances: 1947/54 & 1961

Next support: 1874

Conclusion

As long as the 1909/1900 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage the potential final push up towards our expected medium-term upside target of 1947/54 set for this week with a maximum limit at the 1961 level (to complete the bullish wave a/).

However, failure to hold above the 1909/1900 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the on-going rally to see the start of a decline (corrective wave b/) towards the next support at 1874.

