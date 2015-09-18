(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to pushed up and printed a high of 2021 (19 points below the lower limit of the expected target zone of 2040/2050).

Thereafter, it started to tumble and gave up its all its gains after the Fed decided to maintain its Fed Funds overnight policy interest rate at 0.25% since December 2008.

Key elements

The post FOMC announcement sell-off see in the Index has managed to stall at the pull-support of 1985.

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator is still holding above its corresponding trendline support.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1985

Resistance: 2021 & 2040/2050

Next support: 1946

Conclusion

Despite yesterday sell-off, the Index has retraced back to its pull-back support at 1985 and as long as the 1974 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential recovery to test yesterday high at 2021 and even the significant resistance zone of 2040/2050.

On the flipside, a break below the 1974 pivotal support may invalidate the expected recovery scenario for a deeper slide back towards the range support at 1946.

