The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied and hit and surpassed the expected first target at 2023 (the former short-term range top of 09 October 2015 high).
Pivot (key support): 2018/2007
Resistance: 2050/2060
Next support: 1992 (weekly pivot)
Technical elements are still positive but the Index is approaching a risk zone at 2050/2060. Therefore, we have tightened the daily (short-term) pivotal support to 2018/2007 for a potential push up towards the 2050/2060 significant resistance before a deeper pull-back/consolidation takes place.
On the other hand, a break below the 2018/2007 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 1992 weekly pivotal support (neckline of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout).
