sp 500 daily outlook fri 16 oct approaching 20502060 risk zone

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied and hit and surpassed the expected


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
Financial Analyst
October 16, 2015 2:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_16 Oct 2015

S&P500 (1 hour)_16 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has rallied and hit and surpassed the expected first target at 2023 (the former short-term range top of 09 October 2015 high).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The former short-term range top in place since 09 October 2015 is now pull-back support zone at 2018/2007 which also confluences with a short-term 38.2/50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 15 October 2015 low @11pm to the current 16 October 2015 high of 2030 (a typical minor wave iv projected low based on the Elliot Wave Principal before the bullish minor wave v unfolds).
  •  The significant medium-term resistance zone stands at 2050/2060 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the former swing lows from 11 March to 05 June 2015 ,the 200-day Moving Average (in orange as depicted in the daily chart), upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low and the 2.618 Fibonacci projection level of an extended bullish wave 3 taking the low 29 September 2015 to the 02 October 2015 low @9pm.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its extreme oversold level which suggests a potential upturn in price action of  the Index is round the corner.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2018/2007

Resistance: 2050/2060

Next support: 1992 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Technical elements are still positive but the Index is approaching a risk zone at 2050/2060. Therefore, we have tightened the daily (short-term) pivotal support to 2018/2007 for a potential push up towards the 2050/2060 significant resistance before a deeper pull-back/consolidation takes place.

On the other hand, a break below the 2018/2007 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 1992 weekly pivotal support (neckline of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout).

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.