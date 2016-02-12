(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to decline and hit our expected downside target at 1811 before it staged a rebound in the U.S. session

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Even though the medium-term target of 1811 (the neckline support of a mega long-term bearish “Double Top” configuration in place since October 2014) has been met, there are still technical elements that are still advocating for further downside.

The daily RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistance and still has some room left for further downside before reaching an oversold level that has led to a rebound in price action of the Index in the past (see daily chart).

On the shorter-term, the Index is still evolving within a bearish descending channel in place since 02 February 2016 with its upper boundary (resistance) at 1860.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now back in its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture. Interestingly, price action of the Index is also just hovering below the 1845/1860 resistance.

The next short-term support below 1811 stands at 1790 which is defined by the 0.764 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 02 February 2016 high to 09 February 2016 low @ 3am projected from 10 February 2016 @11pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 1845

Pivot (key resistance): 1860

Supports: 1811 & 1790

Next resistance: 1880

Conclusion

As long as the 1860 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see another push down to retest the 1811 level before targeting the next support at 1790

Only a clearance above the 1860 pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a push up towards the pull-back resistance of the “Head & Shoulders” bearish breakout at 1880.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.