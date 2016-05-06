(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has broken below the 2054 short-term pivotal support which has invalidated the final upleg of the mean reversion snap-back rally scenario.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today’s key U.S. economic data release will be the Nonfarm payrolls for April where consensus is expecting a 203,000 gain as surveyed by MarketWatch. Any gain above the 200,000 level is considered as positive and this may increase the probability of the next Fed policy interest rate hike to be initiated in the 14/15 June FOMC meeting which is considered as “equities unfriendly” at this juncture. My colleague, James Chen has written a detailed Nonfarm payrolls preview, click link to read.

Key elements

Yesterday’s price action has altered the shorter time frame wave sequence of the ongoing medium-term bearish trend in place since 21 April 2016 high. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the probability of our initial preferred final upleg of a short-term mean reversion rally scenario has been greatly reduced. Right now, the Index has appeared to be undergoing an extended bearish downleg wave v of a, labelled as i*, ii*, iii*, iv* & v* of a minute degree. The earlier rebound from 05 May 2016 low of 2045 to 2066 high can be labelled as the high of corrective wave ii* and the price action is now undergoing the bearish downleg wave iii* which is likely to take out the 2036 support (see 1 hour chart)

Right now, the Index has appeared to be undergoing an extended bearish downleg wave v of a, labelled as i*, ii*, iii*, iv* & v* of a minute degree. The earlier rebound from 05 May 2016 low of 2045 to 2066 high can be labelled as the high of corrective wave ii* and the price action is now undergoing the bearish downleg wave iii* which is likely to take out the 2036 support (see 1 hour chart) The potential end target of wave iii* stands at the 2028/24 zone which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 1 hour chart).

The “growth and technology” oriented benchmark index, Nasdaq 100 which does not have any oil related equities is leading the current decline seen in the U.S. stock market as it has shed 6% from 19 April 2016 high versus only a 3% fall seen in the broader based S&P 500. Also, the Nasdaq 100 has already broken below the 4380/4350 support which is parallel with the 2036 support on the U.S. SP 500 Index (laggard). These observations from the leading Nasdaq 100 are reinforcing the vulnerability on the2036 support on the U.S. SP 500 Index (see 3 rd chart).

which does not have any oil related equities is leading the current decline seen in the U.S. stock market as it has shed 6% from 19 April 2016 high versus only a 3% fall seen in the broader based S&P 500. These observations from the leading Nasdaq 100 are reinforcing the vulnerability on the2036 support on the U.S. SP 500 Index (see 3 chart). The 2036 support is defined by the swing low areas of 8/12 April 2016, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 low to 20 April 2016 high of 2111 (see daily chart).

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below its pull-back resistance (in dotted red) and still has ample room to manoeuvre for further potential downside towards its oversold region. These observations suggest that downside momentum remains intact which reinforces the aforementioned likelihood bearish wave count to break below the 2036 support.

The significant short-term resistance now stands at 2066 (minor swing high areas of 4/5 May 2016) which is just above the steeper descending trendline resistance from 28 April 2016 high now at 2055.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2055

Pivot (key resistance): 2066

Supports: 2036 & 2028/24

Next resistance: 2080/83

Conclusion

Yesterday’s price action and intermarket analysis from Nasdaq 100 has titled the odds back to the bears which is line with our weekly/medium-term outlook published earlier (click here for a recap). Any potential minor rebound now is likely to be capped by the intermediate resistance of 2055 with a maximum limit set at the 2066 daily short-term pivotal resistance before another potential down leg to target the 2036 before the next support at 2028/24.

Only a break above the 2066 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the direct drop scenario to revive back the corrective rally scenario towards the next resistance at 2080/83 (the minor swing high area of 03 May 2015 and the deseeding trendline from 21 April 2016 high.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.