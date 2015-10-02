sp 500 daily outlook fri 02 oct still has potential for another upleg 1464612015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged the expected slide towards the 1911/1900 […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 2, 2015 7:30 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_02 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged the expected slide towards the 1911/1900 support zone.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook

Key elements

  • The Index has declined and staged a rebound at the 1911/1900 support zone which confluences with the 50/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of up move from 29 September 2015 low @2pm to 01 October 2015 high @2pm
  • The short-term trendline support joining the lows from 29 September 2015 is now at 1911.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the Index is likely to have seen the “low” of the wave b at 1900.  Right now, it may start to see another upleg, wave c to complete the “relief rally”.
  • The significant resistance stands at 1965/1969 which is the weekly pivotal resistance defined by  the pull-back resistance (in dotted red) and a Fibonacci cluster now ( 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 18 September 2015 high @2am to the 29 September 2015 low @2pm + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low @2pm to 02 October 2015 low @12am
  •  The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1911

Resistance: 1940 & 1965/1969 (weekly pivot)  

Next support: 1900 & 1872

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first below the intermediate resistance at 1940 and as long as the 1911 daily pivotal support holds, it is likely to stage another upleg to complete the “relief rally” at the 1965/1969 resistance zone.

However, failure to hold above the 1911 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 1900 support and even the recent 29 September 2015 low at 1872.

Disclaimer

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.