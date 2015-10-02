sp 500 daily outlook fri 02 oct still has potential for another upleg 1464612015
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged the expected slide towards the 1911/1900 support zone.
Pivot (key support): 1911
Resistance: 1940 & 1965/1969 (weekly pivot)
Next support: 1900 & 1872
The Index may see a pull-back first below the intermediate resistance at 1940 and as long as the 1911 daily pivotal support holds, it is likely to stage another upleg to complete the “relief rally” at the 1965/1969 resistance zone.
However, failure to hold above the 1911 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 1900 support and even the recent 29 September 2015 low at 1872.
