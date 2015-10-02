(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged the expected slide towards the 1911/1900 support zone.

Key elements

The Index has declined and staged a rebound at the 1911/1900 support zone which confluences with the 50/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of up move from 29 September 2015 low @2pm to 01 October 2015 high @2pm

The short-term trendline support joining the lows from 29 September 2015 is now at 1911.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the Index is likely to have seen the “low” of the wave b at 1900. Right now, it may start to see another upleg, wave c to complete the “relief rally”.

The significant resistance stands at 1965/1969 which is the weekly pivotal resistance defined by the pull-back resistance (in dotted red) and a Fibonacci cluster now ( 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 18 September 2015 high @2am to the 29 September 2015 low @2pm + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low @2pm to 02 October 2015 low @12am

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1911

Resistance: 1940 & 1965/1969 (weekly pivot)

Next support: 1900 & 1872

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first below the intermediate resistance at 1940 and as long as the 1911 daily pivotal support holds, it is likely to stage another upleg to complete the “relief rally” at the 1965/1969 resistance zone.

However, failure to hold above the 1911 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 1900 support and even the recent 29 September 2015 low at 1872.

