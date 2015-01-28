sp 500 daily outlook for wed 28 jan potential recovery above 2023 weekly support 118052015

January 28, 2015
S&P 500 (1 hour)-daily forecast-28 Jan 2015What happened yesterday

The S&P 500 has broken below our daily pivotal support at 2044 and dropped towards our weekly pivotal support at 2023 before a rebound materialised in the late U.S. session. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Price action has managed to rebound from the pull-back support at 2023.
  • The 2023 support also confluences closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 16 January 2015 low to 26 January 2015 high.
  • The short-term Stochastic has almost reached its “extreme” overbought level which suggests a risk of a pull-back.
  • A short-term trendline resistance is capping the Index at 2055.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2039

Pivot (key support): 2023

Resistance: 2055 & 2070/2078

Next support: 2002

Conclusion

Potential recovery appears intact for the S&P 500. However below the intermediate resistance at 2055, the Index may see a pull-back towards 2039 before another potential upleg towards 2070/2078.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the daily pivotal support at 2023 may see a deeper decline towards 2002.

 Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

