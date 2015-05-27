sp 500 daily outlook for wed 27 may back to ascending wedge support at 2100 666412015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2120 daily pivotal support and plummeted towards the alternate target at 2100.
Pivot (key support): 2100
Resistance: 2120 & 2127
Next support: 2068
As long as the 2100 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential rebound towards 2120 and even 2127 next.
However, a break below 2100 may see another round of waterfall slide towards the next support at 2068.
