What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2120 daily pivotal support and plummeted towards the alternate target at 2100.

Key elements

The Index has tested and staged a bounce off the lower boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2100.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region.

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 19 May 2015 is now at 2127.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2100

Resistance: 2120 & 2127

Next support: 2068

Conclusion

As long as the 2100 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential rebound towards 2120 and even 2127 next.

However, a break below 2100 may see another round of waterfall slide towards the next support at 2068.

Disclaimer

