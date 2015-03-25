sp 500 daily outlook for wed 25 mar potential rebound above 2092 374792015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 has drifted lower but it did not break […]


Financial Analyst
March 25, 2015 6:09 PM
Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_24 Mar 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 has drifted lower but it did not break below the 2092 daily pivotal support. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action is now resting at the lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel in place since 13 March 2015 at 2092.
  • The 2092 also coincides closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 13 March 2015 low to 21 March 2015 high.
  • The hourly RSI oscillator has exited from its oversold region

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2092

Resistance: 2110

Next support: 2080 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 2092 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a rebound to target the short-term trendline resistance at 2110.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2092 daily pivotal resistance may see a slide to test the 2080 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.