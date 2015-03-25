(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 has drifted lower but it did not break below the 2092 daily pivotal support. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is now resting at the lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel in place since 13 March 2015 at 2092.

The 2092 also coincides closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 13 March 2015 low to 21 March 2015 high.

The hourly RSI oscillator has exited from its oversold region

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2092

Resistance: 2110

Next support: 2080 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 2092 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a rebound to target the short-term trendline resistance at 2110.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2092 daily pivotal resistance may see a slide to test the 2080 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.