sp 500 daily outlook for wed 25 feb watch the 2128 resistance 245762015
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed higher but it is still below […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed higher but it is still below […]
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed higher but it is still below the 2128 daily pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 2128
Support: 2100 & 2085
Next resistance: 2140/2170 (weekly pivot)
No change, as long as the 2128 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to stage a decline towards 2100 before 2085.
However, a break above 2128 may see a further push up towards the 2140/2170 weekly pivotal resistance.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.