

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has remained below the 2128 weekly pivotal range top resistance as expected.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index is being capped by the 2128 significant range top resistance in place since late February 2015 which also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 19 May 2015 high to 09 June 2015 low and 1.236 Fibonacci projection from 09 June 2015 low to 15 June 2015 low.

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains below its trendline resistance (see daily chart).

Current price action has broken below a former short-term trendline support (in dotted red) joining the lows since 18 June 2015 (see 1 hour chart).

The pull-back support of the former trendline resistance (in pink) is now at 2105/2101 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2128 (weekly pivot)

Support: 2120 & 2105/2101

Next resistance: 2140 & 2170

Conclusion

2128 remains the significant resistance for the Index for a potential slide towards 2120 before 2105/2101 next.

However, a clearance above 2128 is likely to invalidate any medium term bearish movement to see a push up to test 2140 next before targeting a potential new high at 2170.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.