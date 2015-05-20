sp 500 daily outlook for wed 20 may maintain bullish bias above 21272120 634372015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pull-backed and held above the 2127 intermediate support as expected.
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pull-backed and held above the 2127 intermediate support as expected.
Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate support: 2127
Pivot (key support): 2120
Resistance: 2150
Next support: 2090
As long as the 2120 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is still likely to see a potential push up towards the upper boundary of the bearish impending “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2150.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 2120 may damage the bullish tone for a slide to retest the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2090.
