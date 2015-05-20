(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pull-backed and held above the 2127 intermediate support as expected.

Key elements

The short-term trendline support (in light green) joining the lows since 07 May 2015 remains at 2120 which is also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 07 May 2015 low to the current 19 May 2015 high.

The next significant resistance will be at 2150 which is the upper boundary of the bearish "Ascending Wedge" configuration and multiple Fibonacci projection clusters.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region .

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2127

Pivot (key support): 2120

Resistance: 2150

Next support: 2090

Conclusion

As long as the 2120 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is still likely to see a potential push up towards the upper boundary of the bearish impending “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2150.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2120 may damage the bullish tone for a slide to retest the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2090.

