The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested and rebounded from the 2067 daily pivotal support (neckline of the “Mini Double Bottom”). Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot(key support): 2067
Resistance: 2085/2092 & 2104
Next support: 2039
2067 remains the support to watch for the potential final push up to target 2085/2092 with a maximum limit set at the 2104 weekly pivotal resistance.
However, a break below 2067 is likely to see a decline to retest the 13 March 2015 swing low at 2039.
